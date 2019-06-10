ELYSBURG - Philip Marlin Hain, 75, of Elysburg, entered his eternal life in Heaven on Friday evening, June 7, 2019, under the compassionate care of the Emmanuel Nursing and Rehabilitation Staff and Geisinger Hospice of Danville. He was surrounded by his beloved family at the time of his death.

He was born March 7, 1944, in Bellefonte, to the Rev. R. Marlin Hain and Leona Mae (Woland) Hain, and he enjoyed life growing up with his four siblings: David Hain, Mary Anna Brown, Rachel Goss and Dorcas Bender.

He attended various schools during his life, including a one-room schoolhouse near Dornsife, and graduated from Mifflinburg High School in the Class of 1962.

On June 13, 1964, he married the love of his life, the former Arlene J. Schankweiler. They had four children together and nine grandchildren. They were separated only by her death on Feb. 2, 2006, ending a marital span of almost 42 years.

On May 9, 2009, he married his current love, the former Robin Wanamaker, to whom he was married at the time of his death.

He was employed by United Parcel Service (UPS), Zeigler's Fine Furniture, Sunbury Community Hospital and Knoebels Amusement Resort.

He also liked tinkering in his garage and had a small engine repair business. He would also assist friends Jack Mangle and Randy Hoffman, transporting cars for them.

His Christian faith was of utmost importance to him and he would often be found studying his Bible. He wanted everyone to know about Jesus.

He was an exceptionally talented musician and had the voice of an angel. He delighted many people over the years singing at churches, family events and nursing facilities as well as in the church choir, which he directed for many years. In his younger years, he sang with his brother, sisters and in-laws in the Pilgrim Echoes.

He was also very instrumentally talented and played many musical instruments, often "playing by ear" and requiring no music at all. He often enjoyed "family jam sessions" with his children. Traveling with and participating in the Central Pennsylvania Gospel Band gave him great joy. Worshipping with and sharing about the saving love of Jesus always made him smile.

Despite many health issues over the years, he was a friendly, loving, genuine man. While traveling with the band, he became acquainted with many people at the various churches and camp meetings he attended.

He was a long-time worshipper at the Christian and Missionary Alliance churches in both Elysburg and, most recently, Shamokin. He also participated as a lay minister at area campgrounds and participated with the Good News Club.

He enjoyed many things in life such as hunting, fishing and going to picnics with family and friends. He enjoyed visits from family and friends while he was a resident at Emmanuel, where he lived since October 2017.

He was a regular visitor to OIP and McDonalds in Elysburg, where he spent his mornings hanging out with his friends. He found much enjoyment in attending concerts and sporting events, including events for his children and grandchildren, as well as hymn sings and gospel concerts.

He is survived by his four children, Philip (Kelly) Hain, Juanita (Todd) Helwig, Christine (Rich) Ranck and Mary-Elizabeth Hain; beloved grandchildren, Nicholas, Gage and Adrian Hain, Cordell Helwig, Wayne (Allie), Stevan (Samantha), and Christin Ranck, and Alitheia and Luke Kadlub; three great-grandchildren, Tanner, Casen and Molly, and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his fourth great-grandchild in July; wife, Robin; father-in-law, Ronald Wanamaker; step children, James Weikel and Brandi (Edgar) Fry; and three step grandchildren, Elise, Eddie and Hunter; long-time brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Doris Schankweiler, Lois Schankweiler, and the Rev. Thomas and Sally Schankweiler, as well as David "Doc" Brown, John Goss and Terry Bender; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Arlene; his parents; in-laws, Harry A. Schankweiler Sr. and wife, Eva; brother-in-law, Harry A. Schankweiler Jr.; and sister-in-law, Maxine Hain.

Philip would want everyone to treat others with kindness, as his Father in Heaven does. "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16. He would also want others to know about Jesus. "Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved." Acts 16:31.

Until we meet again …

Viewing will be held 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Second and Arch streets, Shamokin. The funeral service will follow at noon with his pastor, Samuel Bellavia, officiating. Burial will follow at Northumberland Memorial Cemetery in Stonington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 114 N. Second Street, Shamokin 17872. Assisting the family with the arrangements is Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, Trevorton.