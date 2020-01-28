SHAMOKIN – Philip A. "Phil" Raker, 43, of 627 W. Mulberry St., entered into eternal rest at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his loving family.

Phil was born Sept. 15, 1976, in Sunbury, the son of Harold L. and Dawn M. (Dunkin) Raker.

He grew up in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, and was a 1996 graduate of Line Mountain High School and the Northumberland County Career and Technology Center.

Phil battled health problems in his final years, primarily kidney failure caused by diabetes. He was hospitalized numerous times.

His most recent employment had been as a salesman and assistant manager for Mattress Warehouse before his health issues forced him to retire on disability. But he spent most of his life working in the automotive and tire industry and was ASE certified as a service consultant.

Phil loved a variety of sports, primarily motorsports and football (he was an avid Chicago Bears fan), and the sport which his father detested and did not consider a sport, professional wrestling. He also took after his father with his love and knowledge of a wide variety of music and sense of humor (and a love of really dumb jokes). He also loved to read.

Phil was a longtime fantasy football player and liked to brag that he was successful despite spending little or no time preparing for the season. Hence his team nickname, The No Prep Kings.

Phil volunteered along with his parents with The Salvation Army in Sunbury, helping with the annual Needy Family Fund giveaway. He was always quick to lend a hand to help anyone who asked, and many who didn't.

He was a member of the Susquehannock Hunters Association and was a hunter when he was younger.

Like most people his age and younger, he was also addicted to Facebook, where he kept in touch with old friends and continually added new ones.

Mostly, he loved his children, those he spent time with and those he was unable to see.

He is already sorely missed by his pride and joy, his 12-year-old son, Cole.

Our family wishes to thank everyone who helped Phil in the Justin Drive Dialysis Unit in Danville. They went out of their way to help Phil and his family. Also, many thanks to Carisa Wakefield, RN, and others with Geisinger at Home for their many hours of caring for Phil.

In addition to his son and his parents, Phil is survived by his sister Jennifer (Brian) Miller, of Enola; his estranged wife, Angela A. Raker, of Trevorton; his best friend and Cole's mother, Jennie Snyder, of Shamokin; his daughters, Skylar Raker and Madison Raker, of Penns Creek; and several stepchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold E. and Jane Raker; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Olive Dunkin; his step grandmother, Alvaretta "Abby" Dunkin; and two cousins, Bryan Strunk and Raymond DeFacis Jr.

####

RAKER - Philip A. "Phil" Raker, 43, of Shamokin. A celebration of Phil's life will be held later at a site to be determined.

The James Kelley Funeral Home, of Shamokin, is in charge of the arrangements.