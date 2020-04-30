COAL TOWNSHIP - Philip Robert Stank, 80, of 1710 Webster St., entered into eternal life peacefully, Monday, April 27, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Philip was born at home, in Coal Township, April 29, 1939, a son of the late Raymond and Mary (Minka) Comoss Stank.

He was educated in Pulaski Grade School and attended Coal Township High School.

On July 1, 1961, in Holy Cross Church, in Mount Carmel, he was married by the Rev. Joseph Ceponis to the former Judith A. Esparza.

Philip worked in the Shamokin Shoe Factory and Exxon Chemical Co., now known as Tredegar Film, in Marlin. He retired from Tredegar Film in March 2002.

He was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, Shamokin. He was also a lifetime member of the East End Fire Co., Coal Township.

Philip was a loving father and grandfather and enjoyed working, cooking and gambling.

Philip is survived by his son, Michael and his wife, Pamela, of Coal Township; a grandson whom he adored, Robert Philip Stank and his companion, Shelby Hogan, of Mount Carmel; a great-grandson, Demitri Hogan; and Dustin, Ashley and Atticus Bollinger, of Coal Township; a sister, Joanne Shook, of Raleigh, North Carolina; a cousin, Maryann Persavage, of Coal Township; and several other cousins.

He was preceded in death by wife, Judith Esparza Stank; their infant daughter, Carol Ann; and their infant son, Robert Stank.