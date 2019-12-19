MOUNT CARMEL - Phillip Dominic Anthony Costello, 97, of Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont.

He was born in Mount Carmel, Jan. 21, 1922, a son of the late John and Julia (Urella) Costello.

Phillip was a 1940 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Phillip was a decorated World War II U.S. Marine Corps veteran, having served from 1942 until 1946, in the Pacific Theatre of Operations. He served in the campaigns of Midway, Guam, Okinawa and China. He attained the rank of staff sergeant and was a radio operator and turret gunner in SB2C Helldiver Dive Bomber. Prior to his enlistment, he served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Cedar Run Camp from 1940 until 1941.

From 1941 until 1942, he was employed for the Budd Company in Philadelphia. He retired after 36 years from Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point, Maryland, where he was employed from 1947 until 1983.

He was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel.

He enjoyed crossword puzzles. Phillip was an avid New York Yankee's fan. He also enjoyed following the NFL careers' of his nephew, Henry Hynoski Sr., with the Cleveland Browns, and his great-nephew, Henry Hynoski Jr., with the New York Giants. He liked to reminisce about Mount Carmel area and its athletes.

Phillip was a raconteur and joke entertainer. He will be remembered for his happy-go-lucky lifestyle with not a worry in the world, and living his motto, "Life's problems will depart the way they arrived."

Surviving are two brothers, Joseph Costello, of Lancaster, and Anthony Costello, of Pleasanton, California; and nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Lea Mahney; five sisters, Lena Neary, Antoinette Costello, Theresa Ilg, Mary Costello and Rose Hynoski; and two brothers, Samuel and John Costello.

COSTELLO - Phillip Dominic Anthony Costello, 97, of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan M. Fischer, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. There will be no visitation; everyone is invited to the Mass. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.