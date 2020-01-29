ELYSBURG - Phyllis A. Duzick, 85, of 12 Andrew St., passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

She was born in Shamokin, July 20, 1934, a daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine (Coveleskie) Duzick.

Phyllis was a graduate of St. Mary's Parochial School and Coal Township High School.

She was employed as a secretary at the Arrow Warehouse and for the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging.

She was a parishioner of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg.

Phyllis is survived by nephews and nieces, including Michael and Maureen Duzick, of Paxinos, Andrea Dombroski, of Sinking Spring, Linda Duzick, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Andrew and Corrine Duzick, of Elysburg, and Corry and Corinea Duzick, of Alabama; three great nieces; and a great-great-niece.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Andrew and Henry.

DUZICK - Phyllis A. Duzick, 85, of 12 Andrew St., Elysburg. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg, from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Joseph Scanlin as celebrant. Burial of her cremated remains will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. The Duzick family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.