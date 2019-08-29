PAXINOS - Phyllis E. Barrett, 83, of 1234 State Route 487, and formerly of 47 N. Marshall St., Shamokin, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Kathy.

Phyllis was born in Shamokin, June 10, 1936, a daughter of the late Beatrice (Thomas) Christiana and Julius Christiana.

Phyllis graduated from Coal Township High School.

On July 14, 1956, in Saint Edward Church, Shamokin, she married John E. "Jake" Barrett, who preceded her in death on July 1, 2003.

She worked as a seamstress at Shroyer Dress Co., Shamokin; and later worked at Little Red Shoe House. She retired from Kirsch.

She was a parishioner of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, and the former Saint Edward Church.

Phyllis was a meticulous seamstress and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Anthony Barrett and his wife, Patricia, of Mifflinburg, and Timothy Barrett and his wife, Kathy, of Coal Township; two daughters, Kathleen Masser, of Paxinos, and Lisa Polan and her husband, Gary, of Paxinos; grandchildren, Prudence Barrett, Matthew Barrett, Timmy Barrett and his wife, Tara, Jillian Shipp and her husband, Todd, Christopher Barrett and his wife, Deanna, Angelica Masser and Nathan Polan; great-grandchildren, Lyla Barrett, Chance Swatski, Azayla Swatski, Kate Shipp, Cora Shipp and Laelynn Barrett; two brothers, Richard Christiana and his wife, Suzanne, and Dennis Christiana and his wife, Susan; a brother-in-law, Frank Hogarty; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gale and Bob Rokuskie; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by a son, Christopher, in 1963; a special son-in-law, John Masser; two sisters, Nancy Smith and Carol Hogarty; and two brothers, Julius Christiana and Jim Christiana and his wife, Brenda.

Rest well Mom. Thank you for giving us all the beautiful memories.

BARRETT - Phyllis E. Barrett, 83, of 1234 State Route 487, Paxinos, and formerly of 47 N. Marshall St., Shamokin. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mother Cabrini Church, 200 N. Shamokin St. at Webster Street, Shamokin. Interment will follow Mass in Saint Edward Cemetery, Coal Township. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872 or Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township 17866. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.