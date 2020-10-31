1/
Phyllis J. Meloni
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MILLMONT - Phyllis J. Meloni, formerly of Timberhaven Drive, Lewisburg, and Mifflin Place, Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.

She was born May 4, 1931, in Lewisburg, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mabel (Dietrich) Musser. On July 2, 1949, in Milton, she married John B. Meloni Jr., who preceded her in death on March 30, 2011.

Phyllis was a 1949 graduate of Milton High School.

She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Milton.

Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, attending family get-togethers, and loved the holidays, especially Christmas. Her beautiful smile and infectious laugh will be remembered by all who knew her.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Barry W. and Karen L. Malone of Newport, and Michael V. and Tana S. Melone of Hagerstown, Md.; one daughter and son-in-law, Michelle M. and Russell M. Wagner of Hartleton; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Catherine Shaeffer.

###

MILLMONT - Phyllis J. Meloni, formerly of Timberhaven Drive, Lewisburg, and Mifflin Place, Mifflinburg. Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Ronald Wagner, officiating. Burial will be in Hartleton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.

Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roupp Funeral Home Inc
8594 Old Turnpike Rd
Mifflinburg, PA 17844
(570) 966-2402
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved