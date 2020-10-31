MILLMONT - Phyllis J. Meloni, formerly of Timberhaven Drive, Lewisburg, and Mifflin Place, Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.

She was born May 4, 1931, in Lewisburg, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mabel (Dietrich) Musser. On July 2, 1949, in Milton, she married John B. Meloni Jr., who preceded her in death on March 30, 2011.

Phyllis was a 1949 graduate of Milton High School.

She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Milton.

Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, attending family get-togethers, and loved the holidays, especially Christmas. Her beautiful smile and infectious laugh will be remembered by all who knew her.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Barry W. and Karen L. Malone of Newport, and Michael V. and Tana S. Melone of Hagerstown, Md.; one daughter and son-in-law, Michelle M. and Russell M. Wagner of Hartleton; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Catherine Shaeffer.

MILLMONT - Phyllis J. Meloni, formerly of Timberhaven Drive, Lewisburg, and Mifflin Place, Mifflinburg. Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Ronald Wagner, officiating. Burial will be in Hartleton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.

Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.