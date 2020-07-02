COAL TOWNSHIP - Phyllis M. "Pay" Lippay, 87, of 1725 W. Holly St., passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on June 29, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle with COPD.

Phyllis was born in Coal Township, Nov. 7, 1932, a daughter of the late George and Josephine (Nye) Bowman.

Phyllis was a graduate of Coal Township High School, Class of 1950, and excelled in academics and athletics.

On July 20, 1951, in Hagerstown, Maryland, she married her husband, Edward Lippay.

Phyllis last worked as a patient care coordinator at the Mountain View Manor.

Phyllis was a lifetime resident of Coal Township. She was a former board member of the Shamokin Area School District, always acting in the best interests of the local community. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines and the barber shop quartet the Coalettes, and enjoyed competing statewide. She enjoyed listening to and singing on SingSnap. She was a care-giver for many years for her mother-in-law, Mary Lippay, and brothers Dick and Fritz Bowman.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family. She is survived by her husband, Edward Lippay; two daughters, Marilyn Polyniak, of Coal Township, and Terrill (Terri) Sanchez and husband, Daniel, of Dillsburg; two sons, Edward Lippay, Jr. and wife Pamela, of Shamokin, and Richard Lippay and wife Virginia, of Coal Township; eight grandchildren, Kristie Hilkert, of Danville, Mary Wilson, Vanessa Lippay and Christian Lippay of Shamokin, Jessica Sobol and Madison Lippay of Coal Township, and Michael Savidge of Harrisburg and Brian Savidge of Mechanicsburg; one brother, John (Jack) Bowman of Middleburg, and one sister Terrill (Terri) Berkheiser of Shamokin; six great-grandchildren, Trent and Sarah Hilkert of Danville, Leah and Michaela Wilson of Shamokin, Michael Savidge of Harrisburg and Ronnie Sobol of Coal Township; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Josephine Bowman; three sisters, Helen Schlagle, Barbara Welker and Madeline Moser; two brothers, George (Fritz) and Richard (Dick) Bowman; and son-in-law Daniel Polyniak.

LIPPAY - Phyllis M. "Pay" Lippay, 87, of 1725 W. Holly St., Coal Township. A religious funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St., Coal Township, with The Rev. Richard Earl presiding. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. As an expression of sympathy, the Lippay family requests memorial contributions be made to Friends and Sunshine Prayer Circle, (checks payable to Janet Peck), C/O Janet Peck 245 Tract Road Fairfield, Pa. 17320. In keeping with CDC guidelines face masks should be worn by those attending services. To offer condolences or share a memory, please sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.