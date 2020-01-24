HUMMELSTOWN - R. Janette (Kotanchik) Parenzan, 85, of Hummelstown, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in the Middletown Home after a brief illness.

Janette was born April 28, 1934, in Shamokin.

She graduated from Shamokin High School in 1952, and then Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing, Williamsport, in 1955, and went on to become a registered nurse. Throughout her many years of employment as a nurse, Janette worked at the former Hershey Hospital, the M.S. Hershey Penn State University Medical Center and the Milton Hershey School/Catherine Hall. She had also worked at Hershey Foods Corporation/HB Reese Co.

Her memberships include First United Methodist Church of Hershey, The Sojourners Club and The Areba Club.

Janette is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul Edward Parenzan; a son, Craig Alan (Caroline Penades) Parenzan, of Charleston, South Carolina; daughters, Carol Sue Parenzan, of Rochester, New York, and Cathy Lynn Parenzan, of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Brett Alan Penades Parenzan, of Alexandria, Virginia, Alexander "Alec" Henry Penades Parenzan, of Oakland, California, and Rosalind Elise Parenzan, of State College; a great-grandson, Connor Alan Parenzan, of Alexandria, Virginia; a sister, Sue Ann Kotanchik Lobb, of Audubon; a dear friend, Mary Lou Garrison, of Hershey; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her birth parents, Walter and Helen (Kotanchik) Cameron; adoptive parents, Dr. Walter and Helen Kotanchik; and a sister, Lois Helene (Cameron) Solomon.

PARENZAN - R. Janette (Kotanchik) Parenzan, 85, of Hummelstown, and formerly of Shamokin. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing the R. Janette Kotanchik Parenzan Memorial Scholarship for graduates of Shamokin Area High School who plan to study nursing. Contributions may be sent to: R. Janette Kotanchik Parenzan Memorial Scholarship, c/o Wells Fargo, 27 Ridge Road, Hershey 17033. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., of Hershey, handled the arrangements. Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.