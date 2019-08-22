The News Item

Rachel Marie Murphy

Obituary
Rachel Marie Murphy, 26, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

She was born Nov. 4, 1992.

Rachel was a very caring individual for both people and animals.

My little girl will surely be missed by all who had the pleasure to meet her.

Parents are Richard, of Wilburton, and Rebecca, of Norfolk, Virginia; relatives are Patricia and Allen Brennan, of Pottsville, Gene and Jane Murphy, of Allentown, and Sera and Amie Brennan, of Austin, Texas; and a brother, Cody Murphy, of Saint Clair.

Take care my shining star. Mom and dad love you so much.
Published in The News Item on Aug. 22, 2019
