GOWEN CITY - Rae E. Artman, 94, of Gowen City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2002.

She was born Feb. 25, 1925, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Raymond and Goldie (Schleig) Kerstetter.

Rae was married June 5, 1948, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Gowen City, to Elmer P "Red" Artman, who preceded her in death April 8, 1993.

She was a 1942 graduate of Shamokin Area High School. She lived a few years in Long Branch, New Jersey, moving to the Shamokin area in 1954 and lived most of her life in Gowen City.

Rae worked at the Arrow Shirt Co. for a few years and the Northumberland County Child Development Center for 18 years.

Rae was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Gowen City. She belonged to the Sunday School for most of her life and several organizations of the church in her earlier years. She was a member of the Chapter of the Eastern Star, a life member of Shamokin Hospital Auxiliary and a former member of the Trevorton Senior Action Center and the Trevorton Patsies, where she enjoyed going on bus trips.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Thomas Wengrenovich, of East Cameron Township; two grandchildren, Stephen and Brianna Wengrenovich; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Artman in 1977; two sisters, Doris Welliver and Jean Cook; and a niece and a nephew.

ARTMAN - Rae E. Artman, 94, of Gowen City. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of services at the funeral home. The Rev. Sarah Hershberger will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Gowen City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rae's memory to the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin 17872 or to the of your choice.