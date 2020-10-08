On Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Ralph Mirarchi, 79, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away in his home surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born Nov. 6, 1940, in Shamokin, to Joseph and Teresa Mirarchi.

He was the oldest of three and grew up in an Italian home, not learning to speak English until he went to first grade. He attended one year at St. Edward's High School in Shamokin before leaving for Baltimore.

At the young age of 13, Ralph entered the seminary to pursue the vocation of priesthood. He spent nine years at St. Charles and St. Mary's seminaries.

As his desire to become a priest waned, he met the love of his life, Joan. Their relationship blossomed as he continued his schooling and attained his Master of Social Work at the University of Maryland. During this time, he lived and worked at Villa Maria, working with foster children, serving as a house parent, lifeguard and activity director.

In January of 1966, he married Joan (Butz). Joan moved back to Lancaster to live with her parents while Ralph finished his degree and graduated in May of that year. Ralph began his career with Catholic Charities as a caseworker for the foster care program. Within a year, he was promoted to supervisor and began marriage counseling at night.

In 1972, Ralph left Catholic Charites to begin work in the private field. During this time, he was appointed to the Maryland Association for Mental Health and helped provide the governor with insight that lead to increased funding as well as changes to state mental health programs, hospitals and psychiatric facilities throughout the state. In 1977, he opened his practice, Mirarchi and Kelly, LCSW, and began his life's work as a marriage and family therapist.

Ralph was a talented trumpet player, avid coin collector and photographer and enjoyed spending time on the golf course, despite how frustrating the game could be. He loved to travel, especially to the Virgin Islands. He and Joan vacationed in St. Thomas every year for 36 years, spending time on the beach and making friends across the island. Ralph was a member of the Terrapins club, always supportive of University of Maryland football and basketball and he loved his Orioles and Ravens.

He was always quick to share a funny joke or witty response or to lend a supportive ear and give wise advice. He thrived on helping others live their best lives. He taught everyone, patients and family and friends, to live in the moment.

While he was incredibly successful in his academic and professional life, his greatest and proudest achievement was his family. Whether spending time at the beach or sitting around the table during holidays, being with family brought him pure joy.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan (Butz); his three children, Joe (Tricia), Gina Psenicska (Dave), Julie Tomko (Mike); nine grandchildren, Emily and Madison Mirarchi, Tyler, Todd and JJ Psenicska, Michael, Gabe, Sammy and Nate Tomko; his sister, Mary Teresa Ryniak (John); brother, Sam; and many nieces and nephews.

###

MIRARCHI - Ralph Mirarchi, 79, formerly of Shamokin. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, MD 21014 on Friday from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082 on Saturday at 10 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Upper Chesapeake Kaufman Cancer Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air, MD 21014 or St. Mary's Seminary & University, 5400 Roland Ave., Baltimore, MD 21210. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.