WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP - Ralph W. E. "Doc" Wilkinson II, 72, of West Cameron Township, passed away at his residence, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Feb. 18, 1947, a son of the late Dr. Ralph W.E. Wilkinson and C. Isabelle Wilkinson. He was raised by his late grandmother, Jessica Houghton.

He graduated from Trevorton High School, Class of 1964, then fulfilled farming credits at Mahoney Joint in 1965. He later attended Penn State University for agriculture.

Ralph was married Sept. 14, 1968, to the former Bontenia "Bonnie" Schreffler. They were married for 51 years.

He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Ralph owned and operated Wilkinson Gun Shop and the Neversink Hotel, both in Trevorton. He worked at McBonawitz and Branch Motor Express before his retirement from Eastern Industries in 2015.

He was a life member of both the Zerbe Rod and Gun Club and Herndon Fire Co. He was a member of Trevorton Legion Post 92, East Cameron Fire Co., Free Masonic Lodge 22, in Sunbury, 32nd Degree from Williamsport Consistory Northern Masonic Jurisdiction USA, a charter member of Line Mountain 4-Wheelers, a member of East Coast 4-Wheel Drive Association, County Line 4x4 Roughriders and Susquehannocks 4-Wheelers and Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Sunbury Forest No. 65.

Ralph was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, of Hunter Station.

His hobbies included racing, hunting, fishing, Penn State football and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was an avid reader. In years past he was involved with clay shooting and pigeon shoots.

Ralph enjoyed his family and spending time at home with his grandchildren. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and bringing in firewood to warm his home. His favorite color was pink.

In addition to his wife, Bonnie, Ralph is survived by his children, Chris Wilkinson, of Sunbury, Cathy and Mike Klotz, of Dornsife, Becky and Matt Rebuck, of West Cameron Township, and Mark Kerstetter, of West Cameron Township; grandchildren, Wyatt and Shania Kerstetter, of Dornsife, and Johna, Jacob and Jack Rebuck, of West Cameron Township; in-laws, Gladys Zartman, of Millersburg, and Lamar Schreffler, of Sunbury; and many sisters and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews.

WILKINSON - Ralph W.E. "Doc" Wilkinson II, 72, of West Cameron Township. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, State Route 225, Dornsife. A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ralph's memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, c/o Magdoena Lesher, 713 Scott St., Trevorton 17881. Arrangements are by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.