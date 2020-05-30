Ramona Jean Lentz
1932 - 2020
COAL TOWNSHIP - Ramona Jean Lentz, 87, passed to her next life peacefully, Thursday, May 28, 2020, of natural causes, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.She was born at home, Oct. 24, 1932, in Mifflintown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Dorothy Clark. She was their only child, as they felt they had achieved perfection with her birth.Ramona attended a one-room schoolhouse and graduated in the eighth grade.A homemaker for many years, she always provided her family a loving home and many wonderful meals. Her mashed potatoes and banana cake will be sadly missed. Later in her life, she found much joy in being a nursing assistant, as she loved caring for the elderly.In 1959, she married William "Bill" Lentz. The couple spent many happy years together raising their family. Ramona was always the good sport in all the teasing sent her way. Life was never the same for her after Bill's passing. Her children and grandchildren are comforted in knowing they are reunited again.Ramona is survived by a multitude of loving family members, including three daughters, Vicki Shellenberger and her husband, Paul, Helen Forti and her husband, Bevo, and Michelle Finlan and her husband, John; a son, Randy Casner and his wife, Pat; nine grandchildren, Brian, Tammy, Phil, Mark, Cole, John, Vinny, Angelo and Francesca; nine great grandchildren, Amber, Garrett, Krystal, Jason, Kylee, Kamryn, Ethan, Kenleigh and Skye; and a brother-in-law, Ron Lentz, his wife, Jane, and their daughter, Connie.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Dunn.Ramona will be remembered for her kindness, humility and innocent nature. She accepted life's unfortunate circumstances with grace. When she became a patient in her later years, she couldn't help but notice the needs of others. She gladly offered her own sweater, ice cream or thoughtful words to those around her.LENTZ - Ramona Jean Lentz, 87, of Coal Township. No services will be held at this time due to the current pandemic. A memorial service will possibly be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Danville SPCA, 2801 Bloom Road, Danville 17821, as Ramona was an animal lover. Her dear "Lucy," who she adored, is pictured with her. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The News Item on May 30, 2020.
