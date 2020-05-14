HARRISBURG - Randi Lynn Kopitsky, 36, of Harrisburg, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Hospice of Central PA, Carolyn's House.She was born Oct. 10, 1983, in Shamokin.Randi was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.She worked at CVS.She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.Randi is survived by her father, Martin Kopitsky; two stepsisters, Shannon and Megan; and a stepbrother, Tim.KOPITSKY - Randi Lynn Kopitsky, 36, of Harrisburg,A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Carolyn's House, Hospice of Central PA. Online condolences may be made to www.neillharrisburg.com.
Published in The News Item on May 14, 2020.