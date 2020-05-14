Randi Lynn Kopitsky
HARRISBURG - Randi Lynn Kopitsky, 36, of Harrisburg, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Hospice of Central PA, Carolyn's House.She was born Oct. 10, 1983, in Shamokin.Randi was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.She worked at CVS.She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.Randi is survived by her father, Martin Kopitsky; two stepsisters, Shannon and Megan; and a stepbrother, Tim.KOPITSKY - Randi Lynn Kopitsky, 36, of Harrisburg,A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Carolyn's House, Hospice of Central PA. Online condolences may be made to www.neillharrisburg.com.

Published in The News Item on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers.
Herm Sue
Friend
May 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Radi has a sweet and loving spirit and now her soul shall rest
Jimetta Matthews
Friend
May 13, 2020
Marty, Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this challenging time. We are so sorry to hear of Randi's passing. If there is anything we can do please let us know...Donna Nd Kim
Donna Kopitsky
Family
May 13, 2020
Mr.kopitsky my sympathy goes out to you and your family I only knew Randi for a few weeks. She touched my heart so deeply she had a true heart of gold, she let me know the REAL randi but by then it was to late may the angels rest on your pillow tonight and watch over you...... I will always carry Randi close to my heart
Elizabeth Taylor
Friend
