ASHLAND - Ray Kevin Rockwell, 63, of Oakland Ave., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Pottsville.

He was born in Ashland, Jan. 23,1957, a son of the late Marlin and Matilda "Tillie" Erdman Rockwell.

He worked for many years for the Harmony Coal Co., Mount Carmel, as a miner until his retirement.

He was a member of Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ, Ashland.

Surviving are four sisters, two brothers, Marlin Rockwell Jr., of Trevorton, David Rockwell, of Girardville, Janet Powell, of Yulee, Florida, Eda Campbell, of Trevorton, Carol Wilson, of Ashland, and Louise Horan, Ashland; his estranged wife, Esther Rockwell, of Pottsville; and a daughter, Kristen Evans, of Girardville; a stepdaughter, Brenda Shadle; a stepson, Derek Davidson; and grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

ROCKWELL - Ray Kevin Rockwell, 63, of Oakland Ave., Ashland. A funeral sevice will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ, Ashalnd, with the Rev. E. Dean Luther officiating. Interment will be in Brock Cemetery, Ashland. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., is in charge. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Go to kullfuneral.com.