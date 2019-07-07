HARRISBURG - Ray L. Brosius, 89, of Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, formerly of Dornsife, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Colonial Park Care Center, King Russ Road.

He was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Leck Kill, a son of the late Emory J. and Hannah (Kahler) Brosius.

He was a 1948 graduate of Upper Mahanoy Township High School.

Ray was married Dec. 12, 1970, to Doris (Lenig) Newman, who preceded him death May 31, 2012. They were married 41 years.

Ray was a member or Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hunter Station. A devout believer, he took pride in being baptized in the Jordan River while on a trip to Jerusalem with his wife in 1980.

Ray had a life-long career in trucking and transportation. He was a former employee of Lutheran Brotherhood Insurance Co., Cal Summers Trucking Inc. in Elizabethville and the owner/operator of D&R Leasing in Dornsife from 1982 until his retirement in 1991.

He enjoyed playing golf, Chinese checkers, camping and the "double your money game" while on family vacations in Rehoboth Beach.

He is survived by three daughters, Roxie Lucas, of Harrisburg, Vicki Brown, of Pottsville, Lorrie Magennis, of Camp Hill; a son, Dustin Brosius (Kathy), of Harrisburg; two stepdaughters, Loretta Botts (Bill), of Elizabethville, and Cathy Kaiser (Ron), of Williamsport; a stepson, Thomas Newman Jr. (Karen), of Hunter Station; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson, Clayton Feger, of Shamokin Dam; a brother, Earl Brosius (Beverly), of Shamokin; and many nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian Kieffer and Myrtle Ramberger (Willard); and a brother, Kenneth Brosius (Beverly).

A memorial service will be held Friday at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Treverton. The family will receive visitors beginning 11 a.m. and the service, officiated by Pastor Dave Butler, will begin at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's name to the Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 134a, Harrisburg. Arrangements handled by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, Treverton. Interment will be at the convenience of his family.