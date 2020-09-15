KULPMONT - Raymond Brent "Red" Mateer, 64, of 624 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Community Hospital, Coal Township.

He was born in Lewistown, May 17, 1956, a son of the late Raymond E. and Virginia (Havice) Mateer.

He was a 1974 graduate of Middleburg High School. He attended Mansfield University and Sam Houston University, in Huntsville, Texas.

On April 4, 1981, at Penns Creek, he married Phyllis (Loss) Mateer, who survives.

Raymond served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1974-78, and was an aircraft armament systems specialist.

After serving in the Air Force, Raymond was employed as a guard at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary and the Texas Department of Corrections. He then went on to be the owner and operator, along with his wife, Phyllis, of the Charles Dickens Pub, in Kulpmont, for many years.

Red was an avid hunter, target shooter and chess player. He also enjoyed flying small planes.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Phyllis Mateer, are a daughter, Bobbi Fisher and her companion, Chris Kelly, of Kramer; a son, Jeremy Fisher, of Kulpmont; four grandchildren, Logan, Kruz, Karissa and Kalyna; two brothers, Dr. Daniel Mateer and his wife, Amy, of Palmyra, and Roger Mateer and his wife, Charlene, of Mount Holy Springs; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Oldt.

MATEER - Raymond Brent "Red" Mateer, 64, of 624 Chestnut St., Kulpmont. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.