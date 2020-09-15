1/
Raymond Brent "Red" Mateer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KULPMONT - Raymond Brent "Red" Mateer, 64, of 624 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Community Hospital, Coal Township.

He was born in Lewistown, May 17, 1956, a son of the late Raymond E. and Virginia (Havice) Mateer.

He was a 1974 graduate of Middleburg High School. He attended Mansfield University and Sam Houston University, in Huntsville, Texas.

On April 4, 1981, at Penns Creek, he married Phyllis (Loss) Mateer, who survives.

Raymond served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1974-78, and was an aircraft armament systems specialist.

After serving in the Air Force, Raymond was employed as a guard at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary and the Texas Department of Corrections. He then went on to be the owner and operator, along with his wife, Phyllis, of the Charles Dickens Pub, in Kulpmont, for many years.

Red was an avid hunter, target shooter and chess player. He also enjoyed flying small planes.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Phyllis Mateer, are a daughter, Bobbi Fisher and her companion, Chris Kelly, of Kramer; a son, Jeremy Fisher, of Kulpmont; four grandchildren, Logan, Kruz, Karissa and Kalyna; two brothers, Dr. Daniel Mateer and his wife, Amy, of Palmyra, and Roger Mateer and his wife, Charlene, of Mount Holy Springs; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Oldt.

MATEER - Raymond Brent "Red" Mateer, 64, of 624 Chestnut St., Kulpmont. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved