DANVILLE - Raymond C. Horne, 94, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Grandview Nursing Home, in Danville.

He was born July 28,1926, in Catawissa, a son of the late Harlan and Viola (Ernest) Horne.

On April 15, 1950, he married the former Elsie (Persing) Horne, a marriage that lasted 58 years until her death May 12, 2008.

Ray was employed throughout his life at Knoebel's Lumber and Amusement Resort, TRW, in Danville, as a machinist, and Time Markets convenience stores where he was manager, and later promoted to supervisor, of the Riverside store. He went on to work in other various retail sales positions until his retirement.

He was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, Catawissa, and the Elysburg Fire Co., where he served as a trustee, ambulance director and fire police chief.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Barbara Horne, of Elysburg; a daughter and son-in-law, Audrey and Douglas Eroh, of Sunbury; a grandson, Douglas Eroh Jr. and his companion, Tiffany Jones, and children, Lia and Jaron; a granddaughter, Brianna Eroh and her companion, Louie Pellegrini; three brothers, Doyle, Daniel and Roger Horne; and a sister, Alice Thomas.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee Snyder; two infant children, Dale and Darlene; three brothers, Walter, Lloyd and Edgar Horne; and a sister, Margaret Shaffer.

