WELLSBORO - Raymond Elwood "Ray" Froutz, 81, of Wellsboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro.

He was born on April 15, 1938, in Mount Carmel to Carl and Audrey Catherine (Markle) Froutz.

Following graduation from Mount Carmel High School where he was a member of his high school's undefeated football team and Class of 1957 president, Ray attended Susquehanna University. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, he was certified as a Registered Respiratory Therapist. He was employed as supervisor of the Cardiopulmonary Department at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro; was manager of MIRA Associates, Inc., specialists in home health care equipment and oxygen in Wellsboro; and was in charge of respiratory care services at Cole Memorial Hospital in Coudersport.

Ray was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church of Wellsboro, the Knights of Columbus, Wellsboro Kiwanis Club and served as Wellsboro Rotary Club president. He was an avid Penn State fan, hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing golf and being with friends.

He is survived by his brother, Carl Froutz of Mount Carmel; sisters, Emily Endres of Pasadena, Maryland, Audrey "Sis" Pinkos of Hanover, and Arletta Osmer of Newport, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 41 years, Arlene (nee Post), brother, August Froutz, and sister, Lois Cahoon.

