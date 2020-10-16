1/
SHAMOKIN - Raymond H. Roth, 90, of Shamokin, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Serenity Gardens, in Kulpmont.

He was born in Shamokin, Sept. 18, 1930, a son of the late Robert and Alma (Burrell) Roth.

Ray attended Shamokin schools and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was a dedicated worker who was employed for 42 years at Shroyer's Dress Factory as a pattern cutter, and more recently, for 10 years at Knoebels Crystal Pool.

He was a devoted, lifelong member of Grace Chapel Church in Overlook.

Ray developed a love of running at age 40. He started by running laps indoors with his lifelong friend Tom Olcese at the old Eagle Silk Mill, in Shamokin. His passion resulted in 39 finished marathons and countless local 5 and 10K runs. He qualified for and completed 14 Boston Marathons in his running career. He completed three marathons in less than three hours and several just over the three-hour mark. Amazingly, he finished a marathon in 2:58 at age 58. He was an active member of the Susquehanna Valley Runners Club.

Ray was a Shamokin Area super-fan, supporting sports, music and other activities. With his grandchildren, he became an avid Southern Columbia fan, as well. On any given night, he was either attending, working or volunteering at a local sporting event.

Ray was a loving, devoted father and friend. He brought a positive, kind and encouraging presence to all he met.

Ray is survived by his older brother, Bob Roth, of Sunbury; his sons, Ray Roth and his wife, Susan, of Elysburg, and Thom Roth and his wife, Deb, of Winfield; his daughter, Carol Kunkel and her husband, Gene, of Salona; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Roth; and a granddaughter, Jenna Roth.

ROTH - Raymond H. Roth, 90, of Shamokin. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made to Grace Chapel, 126 Airport Road, Shamokin 17872, with attention to children and youth programs.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 16, 2020.
