Raymond J. Saukaitis, 72, of Trevorton Road, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his residence. He was in ailing health the past 7 1/2 years.

He was born Jan. 10, 1948, a son of the late Raymond A. and Mary (Pauza) Saukaitis.

Raymond was married April 27, 1974, to the former Alana J. DuBois, who survives.

Ray attended Penn State University in the electrical engineering field.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Ray worked at the former Eastern Cable Co. and retired from Service Electric Cable Vision as an electronic technician.

Early in life, Ray enjoyed Boy Scouting and, later, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Alana; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a sister, MaryGenevieve Ann Saukaitis.

There will be no calling hours. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of arrangements.