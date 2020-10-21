1/
Raymond J. Saukaitis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond J. Saukaitis, 72, of Trevorton Road, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his residence. He was in ailing health the past 7 1/2 years.

He was born Jan. 10, 1948, a son of the late Raymond A. and Mary (Pauza) Saukaitis.

Raymond was married April 27, 1974, to the former Alana J. DuBois, who survives.

Ray attended Penn State University in the electrical engineering field.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Ray worked at the former Eastern Cable Co. and retired from Service Electric Cable Vision as an electronic technician.

Early in life, Ray enjoyed Boy Scouting and, later, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Alana; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a sister, MaryGenevieve Ann Saukaitis.

###

SAUKAITIS - Raymond J. Saukaitis, 72, of Trevorton RoadThere will be no calling hours. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home
841 W. Shamokin St.
Trevorton, PA 17881
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved