Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Mellor.

Middlesex, N.J. - Raymond Mellor, 58, of Middlesex, New Jersey, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, April 12, 1960, a son of the late Raymond Mellor and Patricia (Parnell) Mellor.

He was a 1978 graduate of Mount Carmel Junior-Senior High School.

Raymond served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1978 to 1982.

He worked as a truck driver for V.A. Tramontano Produce, South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Raymond was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants.

In addition to his mother, Raymond is survived by two brothers Daniel, of Mount Carmel, and David, of Weatherly; a sister, Theresa "Terry" Hummel and her husband, Dean, of Mount Carmel; two nieces, Alexandra Mellor and Callie Hummel; and a nephew, David Hummel.

He was preceded in death by his father; and his significant other, Anne Still.