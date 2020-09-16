RINGTOWN - Raymond Nestor, 65, of Ringtown, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Ray was born in Newark, New Jersey, Nov. 21, 1954, a son of the late Mary (Strenchock) and Thomas Raymond Nestor.

He was a 1972 graduate of the Shenandoah Valley School District, and attended the Municipal Officers Training Academy at the State Police Headquarters in Hershey.

He began his career as a police officer in New Ringgold, then worked for 27 years retiring at the rank of captain for the Shenandoah Police Department. He then went on to work with highway maintenance for PennDOT, retiring recently after 13 years.

He was a member of the Shenandoah 500 Club, FOP Lodge 25 and the AFSCME local.

Ray enjoyed being outdoors fishing and crabbing and he was a fan of NASCAR.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Victoria 'Vicci" (Chapman) Nestor; and his children, Matthew Nestor, and his wife, Julie, of Ringtown, Thomas Nestor, of Ringtown, and Raymond C. Nestor and his fiancee, Carissa Booth, of Ringtown; a stepson, David W. Brown Jr. and his partner, Breanna Maurer, of Girardville; and a stepson, William J. Brown, of Girardville. He is also survived by his grandchildren who he loved spending time with, Matthew Allen Nestor, Raymond Robert Nestor and Aubrey Rae Nestor; and by his beloved pet chihuahua, Addy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Jean Jankowski, Shirley Raith and Dolores Hubbs.

NESTOR - Raymond Nestor, 65, of Ringtown. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ray's family from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. State protocols regarding social distancing and wearing face masks will be observed. You may leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.