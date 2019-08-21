SHAMOKIN - Raymond R. Heath, 74, of Shamokin, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Trevorton, Nov. 6, 1944, a son of the late Russell and Gladys (Reed) Heath.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Sharon L. Verano; a son, Jeffrey Heath and his wife, Tracey; a daughter, Brenda Heath-Huff and her husband, Steve; step-daughters and their spouses, Tracey and Gilbert Petraskie, Crystal Wyland, Melanie and Mark Noll and Robin and Paul Langerlians; sisters, Ellen Wise, of Sunbury, and Carol Lilley, of Shamokin; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Blaine and Lester.

HEATH - Raymond R. Heath, 74, of Shamokin. There will not be a service at this time. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to AREA Services, 300 W. Water St., Shamokin 17872. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.