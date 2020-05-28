MOUNT CARMEL - Raymond Robert Malkoski, 80, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Mary Ann Novroski for 55 years.He was born in Kulpmont, a son of the late Leo and Genevieve Malkoski.He attended and graduated from Kulpmont High School in 1958.He enlisted in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. After his discharge from the military, he worked briefly for Brinks Armored Service, in Maryland, before moving back to Pennsylvania and settling in Mount Carmel. He then went to work for Metal Wire in Sunbury. It wasn't long before he landed what would prove to be his life career, working for Brookside Construction of Sunbury as a carpenter. Due to a serious work-related back injury, he was forced into early retirement. He spent the rest of his life caring for his wife and family.He was a proud member of the Atlas American Legion and the Mount Carmel Veterans of Foreign Wars.He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He loved to be out in the woods hunting for wild mushrooms (stumpies). Some even called him the "Mushroom Man." He was an avid shuffleboard shooter. Cooking became one of his favorite pastimes, and he was always eager to try new recipes. He will be remembered for his ability to teach others skills that he had acquired and for his caring personality and the love he had for his family and friends.He is survived by his spouse, Mary Ann; a brother, Alfred Malkoski; a sister, Rita Katch; a son, Christopher Raymond Malkoski; a daugher, Raylene Ann Malkoski Weaver and her husband, Nathan; grandchildren, Christopher Malkoski, Brianna Malkoski, Nathaniel Malkoski, Chase Weaver, Daniel Malkoski, Leon Malkoski Jr., Colin Malkoski and Skylar Malkoski; and three great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by a son, Leon Malkoski; and siblings, Jean Horner, Joseph Malkoski, Martha Miller, Cecilia Luconis and Edward Malkoski.MALKOSKI - Raymond Robert Malkoski, 80, of Mount Carmel. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Frank Karwacki as celebrant. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel. Flowers can be sent to Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, 120 S. Market Street, Mount Carmel. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.
Published in The News Item on May 28, 2020.