Raymond Swaldi
MOUNT CARMEL - Raymond Swaldi, 74, of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

He was born in Diamondtown, Feb. 11, 1946, the son of the late Dominic and Mary (Kline) Swaldi.

Raymond was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

He had been employed at the former Shamokin Shoe Factory.

He was a member of Divine Redeemer Parish and a member of the former St. Peter's Church.

Raymond was a quiet man. When he took the time to talk to someone, he always had something nice to say.

He is survived by one brother, Ernest Swaldi and his wife, Dolores, of Mount Carmel; one sister, Rose Britton and her husband, Donald, of Mount Carmel; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Dominic Jr., Elmer, an infant Norman and Robert Swaldi; three sisters, Eleanor McGinley-Dietz, Mary Vezo and Eileen Swaldi.

SWALDI - Raymond Swaldi, 74, of Mount Carmel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
