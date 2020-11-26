TREVORTON - Regina C. Anonia, 98, of Trevorton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at The Mansion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sunbury.

She was born Oct. 17, 1922, in Trevorton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Snyder) Lukumskie. She was a lifelong resident of Trevorton.

Regina was married Sept. 30, 1950, to John B. Anonia, who preceded her in death Feb. 3, 2006.

She was a graduate of Trevorton High School.

She was employed as a presser/seamstress in local garment factories and also a homemaker.

Regina was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Trevorton.

Regina is survived by two daughters, Virginia Muehlendyck, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Angela Anonia, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; four granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins; and her cat, Dart.

She is the last of her immediate family - Lukumskie.

ANONIA - Regina C. Anonia, 98, of Trevorton. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Regina's memory to St. Patrick Church Memorial Fund, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton 17881, or Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville 17821. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.