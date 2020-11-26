1/
Regina C. Anonia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TREVORTON - Regina C. Anonia, 98, of Trevorton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at The Mansion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sunbury.

She was born Oct. 17, 1922, in Trevorton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Snyder) Lukumskie. She was a lifelong resident of Trevorton.

Regina was married Sept. 30, 1950, to John B. Anonia, who preceded her in death Feb. 3, 2006.

She was a graduate of Trevorton High School.

She was employed as a presser/seamstress in local garment factories and also a homemaker.

Regina was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Trevorton.

Regina is survived by two daughters, Virginia Muehlendyck, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Angela Anonia, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; four granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins; and her cat, Dart.

She is the last of her immediate family - Lukumskie.

ANONIA - Regina C. Anonia, 98, of Trevorton. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Regina's memory to St. Patrick Church Memorial Fund, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton 17881, or Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville 17821. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home
841 W. Shamokin St.
Trevorton, PA 17881
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved