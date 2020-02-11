KULPMONT - Regina "Jean" (Shalongo) Cherneski, 77, of 363 Spruce St., passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her family by her side.

She was born in Shamokin, Jan. 23, 1943, a daughter of the late Veronica Moleski and Edward Shalongo.

Regina was a 1960 graduate of Shamokin High School.

She worked as a seamstress at Schroyer's Dress Factory, as a bank teller for 20 years at First National Trust, and along with her family was the owner/operator of Cherneski Bros., then later went on to become the owner/operator of Jean's Invitations for 40 years.

On May 29, 1965, in St. Mary's Church, she married Louis Cherneski.

Regina was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels, formerly St. Mary's Church, and was a Girl Scout leader.

She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, sewing designs on towels, making Halloween costumes and painting woodwork with Lou. She made too many wedding candles to count. She loved baking and cooking for her family and church functions. Regina relished her time cooking for Briana, Dominick, Andrew and Lilly and enjoyed feeding her grand-dogs, Zia and Oisin, from the table and salad to Brandy.

Regina is survived by her husband of 54 years, Louis Cherneski; two daughters, Michele Lynch and her husband, Joseph, of Elysburg, and LouAnn-Cherneski J. Tamborelli and her husband, Keith, of Kulpmont; four grandchildren, Briana Tamborelli, Dominick Tamborelli, Andrew Lynch and Lillian Lynch; a brother, Robert Shalongo and his wife, Edie, of New Jersey; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Bertha Cherneski; a sister, Constance Yascavage and her husband, Dominick; and three brothers-in-law, Joseph Cherneski, Thomas Cherneski and his wife, Julie, and Robert Cherneski and his wife, Margaret.

CHERNESKI - Regina Cherneski, 77, of 363 Spruce St., Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mount Carmel Band Boosters, 600 W. Fifth St., Mount Carmel 17851, Southern Columbia Music Boosters, c/o Letha Stone, 812 Southern Drive, Catawissa 17820, or Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood Foundation, 2000 Town Center Suite 1900, Southfield, MI, 48075, in honor of Madelyn Munsell, granddaughter of lifelong friends, Juney and Linda Gard. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont 17834, C. J. Lucas, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.