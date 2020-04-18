KULPMONT - Renee Watkins, 75, of Kulpmont, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born Oct. 27, 1944, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Harold and Margaret (Moyer) Brown.

Renee graduated from Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1962, and worked for many years as a pharmacy technician.

Renee married the love of her life, Howard Watkins, April 6, 1968, in Kulpmont United Methodist Church. She and Howard were foster parents and fostered a total of 23 children over the years.

She was an active member of the Grace United Church of Christ and the food pantry in Mount Carmel.

She enjoyed baking, reading outside on the patio swing and was an animal lover.

Surviving are two sons, Adam Watkins, of Kulpmont, and Howard Watkins and his fiancee, Jill, of Mount Carmel; a grandson, Robert Watkins; brothers and sisters, Nancy Hummel, of Warner Robins, Georgia, Robert Brown and his wife, Helen, of Elysburg, Ruth Ann Dormer and her husband, Bill, of Frostburg, Maryland, Ronald Brown (her twin) and his wife, Linda, of Elysburg, and Joan Brown, of Mount Carmel; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Renee was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, in 2009.

WATKINS - Renee Watkins, 75, of Kulpmont. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Grace United Church of Christ or Mount Carmel Area Food Pantry, 136 E. Third St., Mount Carmel 17851. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.