KULPMONT - Renee Watkins, 75, of Kulpmont, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born Oct. 27, 1944, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Harold and Margaret (Moyer) Brown.

Renee graduated from Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1962.

Renee married the love of her life, Howard Watkins, April 6, 1968, in the Kulpmont United Methodist Church. She and Howard were foster parents and fostered a total of 23 children over the years.

She worked for many years as a pharmacy tech.

Renee was an active member of the Grace United Church of Christ and the food pantry in Mount Carmel. She enjoyed baking, reading outside on the patio swing and was an animal lover.

Surviving Renee are two sons, Adam Watkins, of Kulpmont, and Howard Watkins and fiancee, Jill, of Mount Carmel; a grandson, Robert Watkins; brothers and sisters, Nancy Hummel, of Warner Robins, Georgia, Robert Brown and his wife, Helen, of Elysburg, Ruth Ann Dormer and her husband, Bill, of Frostburg, Maryland, Ronald Brown, her twin, and his wife, Linda, of Elysburg, and Joan Brown, of Mount Carmel; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, preceding Renee in death was her husband, Howard, in 2009.

WATKINS - Renee Watkins, 75, of Kulpmont. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Church of Christ, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Joan Brown and the Rev. Beverly Petrovich officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Grace United Church of Christ or Mount Carmel Area Food Pantry, 136 E. Third St., Mount Carmel 17851. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 16, 2020.
