TROPHY CLUB, Texas - Richard Alexander Conni, 76, of 10 Skyline Dr., Trophy Club, Texas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Suburban Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland. Richard resided in Trophy Club for the past 19 years.

He was born in Shamokin, Jan. 24, 1943, a son of the late Alex and Jean (Strohosky) Conni, of Excelsior.

He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from Nov. 23, 1960, to Nov. 20, 1964.

Richard received his associate degree from the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

He was employed as an aircraft mechanic based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for American Airlines (4 years), Delta Airlines (6 years) and Pan-American Airlines (27 years) before retiring in 2011.

He was married to Linda (Hull) Conni.

Richard was a member of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas.

He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks for 47 years and the N.R.A. He also volunteered for the Meals on Wheels.

In addition to his loving wife, Linda, he is survived by a son, Matthew Conni, of Trophy Club, Texas; a son, Timothy Conni and his wife, Stephanie, of Roanoke, Texas; a brother, Dennis Conni and his wife, Sandy, of Poolesville, Maryland; a sister, Donna Machinist and her husband, Jack, of Camp Hill; a grandchild, Brooke Conni, of Trophy Club, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

CONNI - Richard Alexander Conni, 76, of 10 Skyline Dr., Trophy Club, Texas. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. from 10:00 a.m. at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Second and Arch streets, Shamokin, with the Rev. Sam Bellavia officiating. Interment will follow the service at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Metroport Meals on Wheels, www.metroportmow.org or the Gary Sinise Foundation. The Conni family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.