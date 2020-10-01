MOUNT CARMEL - Richard F. Jones, 78, of Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Trevorton, July 25, 1942, a son of the late Mary (Runkel) Jones.

He worked as an auto body repairman as well as working for AREA Services.

He is survived by a granddaughter, Heather Lecates and her husband, Chris; and two great-grandchildren, Kaelyn and Kolbie. Also surviving is Richard's lifelong friend and caregiver, Roxanne Mabe and her husband, Robert.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna (Breslin) Jones, in 2011; a daughter, Brenda; and two sisters, May and Margaret.

At Richard's request, there will be no services. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of arrangements. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director. Go to rothermelfh.com.