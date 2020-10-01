1/
Richard F. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT CARMEL - Richard F. Jones, 78, of Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Trevorton, July 25, 1942, a son of the late Mary (Runkel) Jones.

He worked as an auto body repairman as well as working for AREA Services.

He is survived by a granddaughter, Heather Lecates and her husband, Chris; and two great-grandchildren, Kaelyn and Kolbie. Also surviving is Richard's lifelong friend and caregiver, Roxanne Mabe and her husband, Robert.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna (Breslin) Jones, in 2011; a daughter, Brenda; and two sisters, May and Margaret.

JONES - Richard F. Jones, 78, of Mount CarmelAt Richard's request, there will be no services. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of arrangements. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director. Go to rothermelfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved