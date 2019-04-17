Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Dunn.

READING - Richard J. Dunn, 80, of B7 Alpine Court, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Green Hills Manor.

Born in Fountain Springs on April 30, 1938, he was a son of the late Daniel L. and Bernice (Romberger) Dunn.

He graduated from the former Catholic High in Mt. Carmel and attended Wyoming Seminary in Kingston. He then attended the United States Naval Academy from 1957 until his graduation in 1961.

He was married on June 17, 1961, in the former St. Peter's Church, Mt. Carmel, to Anita T. (Pupo) Dunn, who preceded him in death on Sept. 26, 2015.

Richard served in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1955 until 1957. He then went on active duty in the U.S. Navy as a naval aviator from 1961 until 1967. After his naval service, he worked for the Internal Revenue Service from 1967 until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Catharine of Sienna Church in Reading, the Reading Handball Club, the National Rifle Association and the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Surviving are two sons, Richard Dunn and his wife, Constance, of Morgantown and David Dunn and his wife, Pamela, of Wilmington, Delaware; two granddaughters, Maureen Ann Dunn and Brittany Marie Ribble; and a great-grandson, Quinn Ribble.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Dunn.

###

DUNN - Richard J. Dunn, 80, of B7 Alpine Court, Reading. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to , P.O. Box 2151, Memphis, TN 38101-2151. To leave a condolence to the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.