FOUNTAIN SPRINGS - Richard "Dick" J. Elliott, 84, of Fountain Springs, passed away Friday, May 2, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.He was born in Danville, Jan. 17, 1936, and raised in Shamokin, a son of the late Alphonse and Helen Brokus Elliott.He was a graduate of Shamokin High School.He was an U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Philippines, and attained the rank of corporal.He worked for the Pennsylvania Power and Light Co. as a substation repair foreman.He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Ashland, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1149, and a life member of the Friendship Fire Engine and Hose Co. No.1, both of Shamokin.He is survived by his wife Barbara A Estock Elliott, of Fountain Springs. They celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary April 15.; two sons, Richard "Rick" Elliott and his wife, Gloria, of Frackville, and Thomas Elliott, of Schuylkill Haven; two daughters, Sharon Fey and her husband, Tim, of Frackville, and Kimberly Shatalsky and her husband, Frank, of Ringtown; seven grandchildren, Michael, Tucker, Sean, Marissa, Ryan, Steven and Ricky; three great-grandchildren, Grant, Abby and Nicholas; a brother, Alphonse Elliot; two sisters, Rosemary Glaudel and Nancy Jane Wysock; and several nieces and nephews.ELLIOTT - Richard "Dick" J. Elliott, 84, of Fountain Springs. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Ashland. Interment with military honors will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store