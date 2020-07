FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Richard Joseph Knapik, 77, of Flagstaff, Arizona, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Olivia White Hospice Home, in Flagstaff.

He was born in Shamokin, Oct. 14, 1943, to Joseph and Anna (Sweet) Knapik.

He is survived by a sister, Joy Knapik, of Shamokin; and a daughter, Michelle Knapik, who was at his bedside.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.