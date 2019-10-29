KULPMONT - Richard L Clayberger, 65, of 738 Pine St., passed away in his home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Born in Danville, he was a son of the late Alexander and Lorraine (Wheary) Clayberger. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School. He worked as a coal miner and later as a construction worker for Heavy Highway Local 158 and a foreman for Dick Corporation and Trumble Corporation. He was a member of the VFW in Kulpmont.

Richard served in the Marine Corps.

He enjoyed working with his hands and helping others. He also loved spending time with his family and his dog, Fawn. Along with that cracking coal.

Richard is survived by four daughters, Angel Lane, of California, Sasha Reigle, of Shamokin, Hannah Reigle, of Shamokin, and Nadine Clayberger, of Kulpmont; two sons, Chris Reigle, of Shamokin, and Allyn Reigle, of Kulpmont; a granddaughter, Sadie Barns; one brother, Alex Clayberger and his wife Diane, of Kulpmont; two sisters, Cheryl Edwards, of Sunbury, and Lori Clayberger, of New Jersey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his companion, Patricia Reigle; a brother, David Clayberger; and a brother-in-law, John.

CLAYBERGER - Richard L. Clayberger, 65, of 738 Pine St., Kulpmont. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer, officiating in the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C. J. Lucas, supervisor. Burial will be held following the service at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Kulpmont. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.