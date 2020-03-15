COAL TOWNSHIP - Richard P. "Gappo" Zack Sr., 78, of 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township, and formerly of 1321 W. Montgomery St., Coal Township, passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, with his loving family by his side.

Richard was born in Shamokin, Nov. 17, 1941, a son of the late Mary L. DiOrio. He was a lifelong resident of Shamokin and Coal Township.

Gappo was a proud graduate of Coal Township High School. A member of the Class of 1959, he served as a member of the reunion committee.

Following high school, he enlisted in the Army on June 22, 1959, in Harrisburg. He was stationed at Fort Richardson, Alaska, and proudly served until his honorable discharge on May 31, 1962.

He held many jobs throughout his life but was best known as the doorman at Cheers in Shamokin. Most recently, he worked for the Coal Township Recycling Center.

He will also be remembered as a permanent fixture on Picarelli's porch swing at the corner of Independence and Sixth streets, Shamokin.

He is survived by a son, Craig Zack, his wife, Stacy, and their children, Bryanna Miller, Trevor Zack and Kierra Zack, of Dillsburg; a son, Richard P. Zack Jr., and his wife, Gina, of Coal Township; a sister, Darlene Honicker, and her husband, Clinton, of Coal Township; numerous cousins, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many close lifelong friends.

ZACK - Richard P. "Gappo" Zack Sr., 78, of 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township, and formerly of 1321 W. Montgomery St., Coal Township. A religious service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township, with the Rev. Paul Eby, of Restoration Ministries, presiding. A visitation and viewing for family and friends will follow the service until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to attend the interment of his cremated remains at noon Thursday in the Garden of Honor at Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or online at www.diabetes,org. The Zack family has entrusted arrangements to the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director. www.jameskelley.com