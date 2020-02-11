COAL TOWNSHIP - Richard "Dick" Pellman, 88, of 1013 W. Mulberry St., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

He was born in Pottsgrove on March 11, 1931, a son of the late Florence Pellman.

Dick enlisted in the Navy in October 1950 and served aboard the U.S.S. Tarawa CVA-40 as a Boatswain's Mate Third Class during the Korean War. He received his honorable discharge in August 1954.

He was married on July 23, 1966, to the former Esther Patricia "Patsy" Janaskie, who preceded him in death on December 11, 2012. They had been married for more than 46 years.

He worked for General Motors Delco Battery for 33 years retiring in 1978.

After retirement, he worked part-time at the Washingtonville Power Plant.

Dick was a parishioner of Our Lady Of Hope Church where he helped with making pierogies and was active in the parish community. He was always there to help anyone in need.

He loved to fish for trout locally and flounder in New Jersey. He also enjoyed golfing. As of late his biggest joy was gardening vegetables and flowers.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Susan Stalcoskie, of Saylorsburg, PA; Granddaughter, Rachel Stalcoskie, and her daughter Gwendolyn; and Granddaughter, Lia Glavich, and her son and daughter, Kaleb and Kara; a sister-in-law, Rena Schnee, of Shamokin; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his Mother and wife, Dick was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Clyde and Eugene "Gene" Schnee.

PELLMAN - Richard Pellman, 88, of Coal Township. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Steven Frenier presiding. Interment will follow Mass at St. Edward Cemetery, Coal Township. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady Of Lourdes School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township, or Our Lady of Hope Church, 869 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township 17866. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple St., Coal Township. www.jameskelleyfh.com