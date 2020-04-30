KULPMONT - Richard Thomas Krieger, 73, of Kulpmont, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Serenity Gardens.

Richard was born in Shamokin, Oct. 20, 1946, a son of the late George H. and Emma (Leiser) Krieger.

He graduated in 1964 from Shamokin Area High School.

Richard served in the U.S. Army.

In 1970, Richard married Nancy J. Quinn, who preceded him in death.

He worked as a truck driver.

Richard was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, in Paxinos.

Richard is survived by two sisters, Jessica Sock and her husband, Joseph, of Shamokin, and Dorothy Miller and her husband, David, of Florida; two sisters-in-law, Violet Krieger, of Shamokin, and Terri Krieger, of Frackville; close friends, Jonathan Fedako and his wife, Sandy, of Shamokin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, Richard was preceded in death by two brothers, Clayton Krieger and William Krieger.

KRIEGER - Richard Thomas Krieger, 73, of Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, with Jonathan Fedako officiating, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.