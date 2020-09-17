JERSEY SHORE - Richard Thomas Santulli, 83, of Jersey Shore, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York, May 30, 1937, a son of the late Michael and Lena (Ianora) Santulli.

He graduated from St. Luke's High School, in New Jersey.

He was self-employed as co-owner of Hilltop, in Ramsey, New Jersey, where he worked as a mechanic for more than 25 years.

Richard was a member of St. Luke's Parish, in Jersey Shore.

He played baseball professionally and was an avid aviator. He enjoyed growing vegetables in his garden and riding his tractors. Most of all, he loved spending time with friends and family and telling stories and jokes to anyone who would listen.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan (Mooney) Santulli; three sons, Thomas and his wife, Laurie, Christopher and his wife, Annie, and Michael and his wife, Sunanda; a daughter, Regina; six grandchildren, Andrew, Lena, Eric, Gabriel, Matina and Nishaan; his siblings, Michael, John and Helene Walsh; and several nieces and nephews.

SANTULLI - Richard Thomas Santulli, 83, of Jersey Shore. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mt. Carmel, with the Rev. Frank Karwacki as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg 17110. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Elysburg, is in charge of the service. Joseph Murray, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director.