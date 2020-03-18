LOCUST GAP - Rick A. Yeager, 62, of 60 Hickory Lane, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous seven-month battle with glioblastoma brain cancer.

He was born in Sayre, a son of the late Raymond Yeager, and Geraldine (Kreisher) Yeager who survives.

Rick attended Southern Columbia Area High School and graduated from Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech in 1975.

He had been employed as an auto body technician until his retirement.

He was married Nov. 24, 1990, to Mare (Kane) Yeager who survives.

Rick loved fishing in local streams, planting in his vegetable garden and scrapping. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, Hayley and Nick.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are a son, Tyler Yeager and his wife, Jordan; two daughters, Julie Smith and her fiancé, Jeremy Strausser, and Angie Smith and her wife, Sarah; two grandchildren, Hayley and Nick Kirby; two sons from his first marriage, Rick Yeager Jr. and his wife, Lori, and Ryan Yeager, seven grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter, all of Texas; a brother, Jim Yeager and his wife, Marie; a sister, Donna Yeager; and several nieces and nephews.

A religious service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday with Pastor Tim Perry officiating at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.