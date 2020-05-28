COAL TOWNSHIP - Rick K. Kabonick, 62, of 1573 Trevorton Road, was called home to be with his Lord and savior, Monday, May 25, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, after several years of ill health.He was born in Shamokin, May 21, 1958, a son of the late Edward F. and Bessie M. (Jeremiah) Kabonick.He graduated in 1976 from Shamokin Area High School.He attended Christian Missionary and Alliance Church.Rick worked for most of his career as a mechanic for B & L, in Coal Township, and later owned and operated Coal Township Auto World.Rick enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Football. He was an avid NASCAR car fan and participated in many car shows with his Camaro, winning several trophies and ribbons. His other hobbies included collecting model trains and cars, cooking and baking and spending time with family and friends at family gatherings and picnics.Rick was a man of great faith, strength and perseverance. He was a generous person who helped anyone in time of need. Rick had an infectious smile and always made people laugh with his great sense of humor. In his short 62 years of life, he touched many lives.Rick is survived by three brothers, Edward Kabonick and his wife, Bonnie, of Halifax, Kenneth Kabonick, of Coal Township, and Ronald Kabonick and his wife, Lisa, of Dornsife; four sisters, Judy Long, of Sunbury, Bessie Mae Weikel and her husband, Glenn, of Coal Township, Cindy Kabonick and her friend, Brad, of Linglestown, and Bonnie Kabonick and her friend, Rich, of Harrisburg; three nephews, Justin Kabonick and his wife, Jess, Kyle Kabonick and Seth Kabonick; five nieces, Melinda Sherwood, Kimberly Weikel, Amy Weikel, Kristen Weikel and Kelsey Kabonick; Rick enjoyed spending time at his garage with his friends, Zack (who was like a son to him), Jim "Coach," Wayne, Mick, Frank and others.Rick was preceded in death by his parents.KABONICK - Rick K. Kabonick, 62, of 1573 Trevorton Road, Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Second and Arch streets, Shamokin, with the Rev. Robert Jones officiating. Burial will be held following the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.
Published in The News Item on May 28, 2020.