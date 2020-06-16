MOUNT CARMEL - Rita Barbara Yost, 98, owned Coal Township Family Market.

The youngest daughter of Polish immigrants, Rita Yost grew up in the Springfield section of Coal Township and worked in her parents' market on Pulaski Avenue before finding love and heading off to the big city in search of adventure.

No matter how far away life took her, Yost never could shake her Pennsylvania roots. She loved visits to Knoebels Amusement Resort and the Coney Island Lunch.

She moved back to Shamokin in 1989, with her husband, Elwood, who preceded her in death, and spent her final years at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Center until her own peaceful death on Friday, June 12, 2020, at age 98.

She was born Feb. 11, 1922. She lived through tough times during the Great Depression, the uncertainty of World War II and the fall of communism, which brought freedom to Poles like her parents, Jon and the former Veronika Wisnoskie, who came to the United States in the early 1900s.

Her father found work as a coal miner before opening the store, which not only got him out of the dusty coal mines, but assured the Lotysz family would never go hungry, no matter how difficult times became.

"lt was a nice little store and everything they had was very good," recalled Yost's cousin and lifelong best friend, Tessie Bincoski. She grew up next door to Yost and was born one month earlier.

"Nothing was packaged at that time. We often talked about how things were, but we both laughed about how long we lived," Bincoski explained.

Yost attended the former St. Stanislaus Grade School and Coal Township High School. She took over the family business along with her sister, Anna, when her parents passed.

She and her four sisters - Stella, Charlotte, Mildred and Anna - all lived in the Philadelphia suburb of Upper Darby at one time within walking distance of one another.

They looked forward to spending family holidays together every summer in Wildwood, New Jersey, where they enjoyed nightly walks together on the boardwalk. Later, they would meet up on bus trips to play the slot machines in Atlantic City. They also spent many Labor Day weekends at the annual Polish-American Family Festival and Country Fair, sampling perogies at the Catholic National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, near Doylestown.

Her sisters preceded Yost in death, along with their brother, Stanislaus, who died in childhood.

An accomplished home cook, Yost loved to make pot roast for visiting relatives along with her family-famous coleslaw, potato pancakes and lemon meringue pie, for which only My-T-Fine pie filling would suffice.

Before moving to the Mount Carmel Senior Living Center in 2017, Yost lived at Lincoln Towers on Mulberry Street in Shamokin. She particularly enjoyed taking walks to buy lottery tickets, though the tickets brought more fun than profit.

She and Elwood married on July 19,1952, and the couple sold the family store shortly after they wed to move to Upper Darby. They would later follow a job to northern New Jersey and settle in Edison Township.

The couple never had children of their own, but they were loved by many nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and as far away as Florida. Yost spoke to one of her nephews moments before she passed away, having lived a joyous and full life.

YOST - Rita Barbara Yost, 98, of Mount Carmel. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd.,120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Of Hope Catholic Church, in Coal Township. She will be buried next to her husband at All Saints Cemetery, in Elysburg. Funeral arrangements are being coordinated by Leonard J. Lucas Jr. of the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd.