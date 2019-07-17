KULPMONT - Rita (D'Alexander) Douty, 90, formerly of 1201 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Shenandoah.

She was born Dec. 29, 1928, the daughter of the late Alex and Helen (Kraszewski) D'Alexander.

Rita was a graduate of Kulpmont High School, Class of 1946. She continued her education at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with an associate degree as a dental hygienist.

Rita was a member of the former St. Mary's Church, now known as Church of the Holy Angels. She was also an active member of the Holy Rosary Society, Ladies Guild of Holy Angels, former member of American Dental Association and the Kulpmont High School Alumni Association.

Rita is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and her friend, Coleen Bartko, of Kulpmont. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Josephine Gorman and Helen Homicz; and brother, Alexander D'Alexander.

DOUTY - Rita (D'Alexander) Douty, 90, Kulpmont. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Viewing will be held prior to the Mass from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Arrangement are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.