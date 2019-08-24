MOUNT CARMEL - Rita M. Bierowski, 80 of 219 S. Peach St., passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

She was born in Ashland, June 18, 1939, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Callahan) McIntyre.

She attended Conygham Township schools.

Rita was employed for many years as a laundry supervisor at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Center until her retirement.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

Rita was loving, kind and compassionate to all. Her infectious laughter would brighten up anyone's day. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.

Surviving are two sons, John Reed and his wife, Beth, of Catawissa, and Robert Reed and his wife, Gretchen, of Marion Heights; a daughter, Mary Carol, of Ashland; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a stepson, James Bierowski and his wife, Carol, of Mechanicsburg; two stepdaughters, Bonnie Procopio and her husband, Anthony, of Delaware, and Peggy Wondoloski, of Elysburg; five stepgrandchildren; two great-stepgrandchildren; a sister, Roseann Wills, of Mount Carmel; a brother, Jimmy McIntyre and his wife, Shelly, of Mount Carmel; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, James E. Bierowski, Sept. 10, 2002; her brother, Patrick McIntyre; and her grandson, Charlie Bechtel.

BIEROWSKI - Rita M. Bierowski, 80 of 219 S. Peach St., Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Centralia. There will be no visitation. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.