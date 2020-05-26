SHAMOKIN - Rita M. Ginitz, 81, of Lincoln Towers, and formerly of 526 S. Diamond St., died Friday, May 22, 2020, after a brief illness at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Born in Shamokin on Nov. 11, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Bendas) Mattis.She was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin area.She was a graudate of Coal Township High School.Rita was married July 20, 1957, in St. Stanislaus Church, Shamokin, to Stanley J. "Stosh" Ginitz, who preceded her in death March 31, 1996.In her earlier years, she worked as a seamstress at Shroyer's Dress Factory.She was a member of the former St. Stephen Church in Coal Township and was a current member of Shamokin Mission Outreach Church.After having her children, Rita became a stay-at-home mom who was dedicated to her family and their children's activities.She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts and an Uber driver before Uber even existed. Many children around the Shamokin area relied on her for transportation to numerous events.From a young age, she enjoyed making ceramics.She would work with and follow her family's band, "Lite Switch," to every show.She also worked at Gilgers and Small Talk selling clothes for infants.She really enjoyed the quiet times camping and fishing with her family and would spend time helping her family with their business, Stanson's Kitchens and Vanities, until her retirement.While residing at Lincoln Towers, she had numerous friends who she loved and her puppy, Pebbles.She is survived by her children, Victor Ginitz and his wife, Diana, Patty Evans, Frank Ginitz and his wife, Elly, and Denice Druhmeiser and her husband, Rich; two grandchildren, Richard S. Drumheiser and his companion, Jessica Harter, and Nina Xia Ginitz; her brother, Frank "Denny" Mattis, and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband "Stosh," she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tony Evans, two sisters, Dorothy West and Emily Rosini, and one brother, Robert Mattis.GINITZ - Rita M. Ginitz, 81, of Lincoln Towers, and formerly of 526 S. Diamond St., Shamokin. Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday with her son, Frank Ginitz, officiating, in the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday in the funeral home. Due to the coronavirus, masks are required to be worn at the funeral services and viewing. Burial will be held in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Rita's memory be made to Shamokin Mission Outreach Church, 7 E. Sunbury St., Shamokin, 17872.



