LEHIGHTON - Rita Marie (Ciceri) Machusak, 90, of Lehighton and formerly of Marion Heights, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus.

She was the wife of the late Michael Machusak, to whom she was married for 48 years until his passing in 2003.

Born in Marion Heights, she was a daughter of the late Dominic and Celesta (Zaffaroni) Ciceri.

She was a graduate of Kulpmont High School, Class of 1946.

She was employed as a sewing machine operator at the former Dale Manufacturing Co., Marion Heights, and then worked in Mount Carmel and Elysburg. She was happiest when sitting at her sewing machine.

Rita was well known for baking her delicious cakes and Christmas cookies but was famous for her chocolate fudge. In her free time, she enjoyed sitting on her back porch looking at her flowers and vegetable garden.

She was a member of the former Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Marion Heights, where she was active in all church functions, and now a member of SS Peter and Paul Church, Lehighton.

Rita was a resident of the Summit at Blue Mountain Nursing and Rehab Center, Lehighton, for the past few years.

Rita spent most of her life helping others, especially taking care of her husband and sisters when they needed her the most. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are a daughter, Marlene, wife of Michael Mackanich, of Lehighton; five nieces; several great-nieces and nephews; and grand dogs, Penny and Maxx.

She was also preceded in death by sisters, Anna Grazioli and Carolyn Concello; brother, Raymond Ciceri; and a grand dog, Molly.

MACHUSAK - Rita Marie (Ciceri) Machusak, 90, of Lehighton. A funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.