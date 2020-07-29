MOUNT CARMEL - Robert A. "Bubba" Drumheiser, 59, of 329 S. Vine St., passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Shenandoah Senior Living Community.

Robert was born in Shamokin, May 22, 1961, a son of Robert E. and Louise (Pinamonti) Drumheiser, of Mount Carmel.

He was a 1980 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

Robert had been employed previously as a corrections officer at the Northumberland County Prison and was most recently employed at the Wayne County Prison, where he was the sergeant in charge of corrections.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed his many fishing and hunting trips together with his dad and cousin, Dave Yeager. He also enjoyed cooking and he helped prepare many meals for various events in Simpson.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister, Cheryl DeLuca and her husband, Mark, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey; aunts, uncles and cousins; and many dear friends.

DRUMHEISER - Robert A. "Bubba" Drumheiser, 59, of 329 S. Vine St., Mount Carmel. Funeral services will be private with interment in St. Peter's Cemetery Mount Carmel Township. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.