ELYSBURG - Robert "Bob" A. Einsig, 83, of Elysburg, went to be with his heavenly Father Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Selinsgrove, a son of the late Paul and Frances (Baker) Einsig.

On Oct. 22, 1955, he married the love of his life, Nita Hall. They would have celebrated 64 years of marriage in October.

Bob attended Sunbury schools. He was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and was honorably discharged.

In his lifetime, he was employed by Rowe Line and Tree Trimming, Sunbury, Taylor and Middle Creek Construction, Winfield, the Fabridam at Sunbury, and retired from Catawissa Lumber, Elysburg.

He loved to go deep sea fishing with his dear friend, George Clark. Hunting, western movies, going to Ocean City, Maryland, and Chinese buffets were his favorite things. Bob also enjoyed working on cars and trucks. He was a regular handyman, able to fix just about everything.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nita Einsig, of Elysburg; two sons, Bobby, husband of Sue Einsig, of Elysburg, and Thomas, husband of Amber Einsig, of Sunnyside; two grandsons, whom he loved dearly, Justin and Levi; and his best childhood friend, Frank Zerbe.

Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Rest in peace, dear one, until we meet again.

###

EINSIG - Robert "Bob" A. Einsig, 83, of Elysburg. At Bob's request, there will be no services. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD, Joseph Murray, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.